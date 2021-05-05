US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks-sources

Shariq Khan
Matt Scuffham
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Credit Suisse Group AG has told customers in recent months it will no longer execute transactions in shares of cannabis companies with U.S. operations or hold them on behalf of clients, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

By Shariq Khan and Matt Scuffham

May 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S has told customers in recent months it will no longer execute transactions in shares of cannabis companies with U.S. operations or hold them on behalf of clients, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Swiss lender is among a handful of banks that had been willing to buy and sell marijuana-related stocks for clients in the United States and hold those shares as a custodian.

Many banks have been reluctant to provide services to marijuana companies as the drug remains illegal under U.S. federal law, even though many states have legalized its use.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Matt Scuffham; Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Howard Goller)

((patrick.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 9429))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

