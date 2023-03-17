EXCLUSIVE-Credit Suisse CFO teams to hold talks this weekend on scenarios for bank -sources

By Stefania Spezzati and Oliver Hirt

LONDON/ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG CSGN.S will hold meetings over the weekend to assess scenarios for the bank as it struggles to regain confidence from the market, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The meetings will include teams of Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi, the people said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

On Thursday, the bank tapped the option of a $54 billion loan from the Swiss National Bank.

The emergency lifeline from the central bank has provided the embattled lender with only some relief, with its battered share price resuming its descent on Friday.

Among possible scenarios, analysts, bankers and investors speculate that Credit Suisse could sell or wind down some of its existing units with a break up.

A more decisive solution could be an outright takeover by a rival.

(Reporting by Stefania Spezzati and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Tom Sims and Susan Fenton)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.