EXCLUSIVE-Colombia's Ecopetrol asks to suspend fracking contracts for 90 days

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN has asked the oil regulator to suspend contracts for two fracking pilot projects for 90 days, the company and two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The two projects - being developed in Santander province by Ecopetrol and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N - have faced stiff resistance from environmental groups and could be halted outright if a law backed by the administration of new leftist President Gustavo Petro passes congress.

"Last Friday we asked the (national hydrocarbons agency) to temporarily suspend the Kale and Platero contracts for a term of 90 days," a company spokesman said, without confirming the reason for the request.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

