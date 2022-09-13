US Markets
XOM

EXCLUSIVE-Colombia's Ecopetrol asks to suspend fracking contracts for 90 days

Contributor
Luis Jaime Acosta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JAIME SALDARRIAGA

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol has asked the oil regulator to suspend contracts for two fracking pilot projects for 90 days, the company and two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN has asked the oil regulator to suspend contracts for two fracking pilot projects for 90 days, the company and two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The two projects - being developed in Santander province by Ecopetrol and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N - have faced stiff resistance from environmental groups and could be halted outright if a law backed by the administration of new leftist President Gustavo Petro passes congress.

"Last Friday we asked the (national hydrocarbons agency) to temporarily suspend the Kale and Platero contracts for a term of 90 days," a company spokesman said, without confirming the reason for the request.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular