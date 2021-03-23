EXCLUSIVE-Colombia to seek 2.2% of GDP in proposed tax reform

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Colombia will seek to raise some 25.4 trillion pesos ($7.15 billion) in a proposed tax reform set to be sent to congress in the coming days, more than previously stated, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The finance ministry had said the reform - considered key for the Andean country to maintain its investment-grade credit ratings and recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic - would raise 1.5% of GDP or about 15 trillion pesos.

But a chart shared with Reuters by a source with knowledge of the matter and confirmed by two others who attended meetings with the finance ministry on Tuesday shows the government now hopes to collect significantly more money - equivalent to 2.2% of GDP.

Under the proposal, some 10.5 trillion pesos would be collected via value added tax, with other funding coming from taxes on individuals and businesses.

A finance ministry press officer confirmed it held meetings on Tuesday with business groups and political parties but said they did not have knowledge of the proposal's details.

Of the money raised by the reform, some 16 trillion will go toward spending needs, while 7.6 trillion will fund welfare payments. Other funding will be directed at economic reactivation efforts.

A group of experts convened by the government to study the potential reform said last week Colombia should reduce exemptions, expand its taxpayer base, and modify rates to better organize the complex tax system.

Tax exemptions and other benefits cost the country about 6.5% of GDP, the commission said, equivalent to $19.4 billion. Just 3.8 million people, of a population of 50 million, and 549,757 businesses filed taxes last year.

Colombia drastically increased spending and raised its debt to the equivalent of 64.8% of GDP to address coronavirus-related needs, even as the economy shrank 6.8% in 2020.

($1 = 3,553.34 pesos)

