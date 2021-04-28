EXCLUSIVE-CNH Industrial to add defence business to assets it spins off - source

Companies
CNH Industrial is set to include its defence and special vehicle businesses in the assets it plans to spin-off, to make the process easier and faster after delays due to the COVID-19 crisis, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

CNH Industrial, which is controlled by Exor EXOR.MI, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, was not immediately available for comment.

