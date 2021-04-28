EXCLUSIVE-CNH Industrial to add defence business to assets it spins off - source

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial CNHI.MI is set to include its defence and special vehicle businesses in the assets it plans to spin-off, to make the process easier and faster after delays due to the COVID-19 crisis, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

CNH Industrial, which is controlled by Exor EXOR.MI, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Giulia Segreti)

