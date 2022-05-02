US Markets
C

EXCLUSIVE-Citi behind trade that caused brief crash in European markets -sources

Contributors
Sinead Cruise Reuters
John McCrank Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

The brief crash in Nordic markets on Monday was due to a single sell order placed by Citigroup, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Repeats to include reporting credit

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The brief crash in Nordic markets on Monday was due to a single sell order placed by Citigroup C.N, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The flash-crash, which caused European shares to suddenly fall on a day of holiday-thinned trading activity, involved an erroneous calculation relating to a Nasdaq NDAQ.O index involving Swedish companies, one source said. Citi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and John McCrank in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C NDAQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular