EXCLUSIVE-Citi behind trade that caused brief crash in European markets -sources

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The brief crash in Nordic markets on Monday was due to a single sell order placed by Citigroup C.N, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The flash-crash, which caused European shares to suddenly fall on a day of holiday-thinned trading activity, involved an erroneous calculation relating to a Nasdaq NDAQ.O index involving Swedish companies, one source said. Citi declined to comment.

(Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chris Reese)

