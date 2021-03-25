EXCLUSIVE-Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant -sources

By Julie Zhu and Yilei Sun

HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China's Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's 601633.SS, 2333.HK factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race.

Xiaomi, one of the world's biggest smartphone makers, is in talks to use one of Great Wall's plants in China to make EVs under its own brand, said two of the people, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.

Xiaomi will aim its EVs at the mass market, in line with the broader positioning of its electronics products, the two people said.

Great Wall, which has not before offered manufacturing services to other companies, will provide engineering consultancy to speed up the project, said one of the people.

Both companies plan to announce the partnership as soon as early next week, said one of the people.

Xiaomi and Great Wall declined to comment.

