EXCLUSIVE-Chinese banks set to revive counter-cyclical factor in yuan fixing-source

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chinese banks have been asked by the regulator to revive a counter-cyclical factor in their daily fixing rates for the yuan exchange rate, which could help slow the currency's decline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The so-called counter-cyclical factor is an adjustment that the 14 banks make to their daily yuan quotes that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) uses to set the daily reference rate.

This adjustment, which effectively introduces a bias to the fixing rate, was abandoned in 2020 when the yuan rose sharply and authorities decided to let market forces dictate the fixing rate around which the yuan is allowed to move.

The source said some banks that contribute the fixing quotes had been asked on Tuesday to start including the counter-cyclical factor, or X-factor as it is known locally. The source said this tweak could happen in the coming days.

This move follows other steps authorities have taken to put a floor under the yuan CNY=CFXS, which is down more than 11% against a U.S. dollar boosted this year against most global currencies by surging U.S. interest rates.

The 14 contributing banks are the key members of China FX Market Self-Regulatory Framework, which serves as a market self-regulatory and coordinating mechanism.

The committee did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom Editing by Tony Monroe and Mark Potter)

