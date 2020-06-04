US Markets
DADA

EXCLUSIVE-China's Dada expects to price upsized U.S. IPO in middle of target-sources

Contributors
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Echo Wang Reuters
Published

Chinese online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd expects to price its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at the mid-point of its targeted range and sell more stock than originally planned, according to people familiar with the matter.

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Chinese online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd DADA.O expects to price its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at the mid-point of its targeted range and sell more stock than originally planned, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dada is seeking to sell 21 million Depository Shares (ADS) at $16 each, raising $336 million, the sources said, cautioning that the price and deal size are still subject to change. The company on Monday had set a price range of $15 to $17 for 16.5 million ADS in the IPO.

Dada declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DADA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular