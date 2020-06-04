EXCLUSIVE-China's Dada expects to price upsized U.S. IPO in middle of target-sources

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Chinese online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd DADA.O expects to price its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at the mid-point of its targeted range and sell more stock than originally planned, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dada is seeking to sell 21 million Depository Shares (ADS) at $16 each, raising $336 million, the sources said, cautioning that the price and deal size are still subject to change. The company on Monday had set a price range of $15 to $17 for 16.5 million ADS in the IPO.

Dada declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

