EXCLUSIVE-China's Bytedance is talking to likely buyers about gaming unit Moonton's sale-sources

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 15, 2023 — 03:07 am EST

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance has been meeting up with potential buyers for a sale of its gaming unit Moonton Technology two years after it acquired the Shanghai-based studio in a deal that valued it at $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Shanghai-based Moonton, which has developed the popular mobile game “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”, was acquired by ByteDance in 2021. At the time, it was seen as ByteDance’s biggest commitment to become a major player in the $187 billion global video games market.

ByteDance declined to comment.

