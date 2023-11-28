EXCLUSIVE-China's Alipay to sell its stake in India's Zomato for nearly $400 million -sources

By M. Sriram

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chinese payments group Alipay plans to sell its 3.4% stake in Indian food delivery giant Zomato ZOMT.NS for nearly $400 million through block deals on Indian stock exchanges, according to three sources and a Reuters review of the deal's term sheet.

Alipay, owned by Ant Group, will offload its entire 3.44% stake in the deal, the term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advisers on the deal, which is likely to be executed later this week on Indian exchanges, said the three sources, who declined to be named as the plan is private.

Zomato, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alipay also did not respond outside regular business hours.

Alipay "wants to cash out ... the (market) timing is good," said the first source, referring to the rapid rise in Zomato's shares in recent months.

The block deals are set to be executed at 111.28 rupees per share, a 2.2% discount to Zomato's close on Tuesday, the term sheet said.

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters)

