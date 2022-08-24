EXCLUSIVE-China regulator warns banks against yuan selling - sources

Contributors
the Shanghai Reuters
Beijing Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

China's foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks on Wednesday to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks on Wednesday to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Chinese yuan has been dropping against the dollar and market participants said the telephone warnings suggested authorities may be getting uncomfortable with the speed of the slide.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment, the State Administration of the Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said it had not seen financial institutions unreasonably buying large amounts of foreign exchange.

(Reporting by the Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters