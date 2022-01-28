US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-China regulator talks to foreign banks to soothe concerns over economy -sources

Xie Yu Reuters
Selena Li Reuters
Samuel Shen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) this week held a meeting with executives of top western banks and asset managers to reassure them about economic prospects after last year's unprecedented regulatory crackdown, three sources said.

Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of CSRC, hosted the virtual meeting with more than a dozen foreign institutions on Tuesday, said the sources who have direct knowledge of the development, but declined to be identified as the talks were confidential.

The CSRC official reassured the meeting participants that China will achieve "respectable growth" in 2022 as it prioritises economic growth for this year, one of the sources told Reuters.

CSRC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Xie Yu and Selena Li in Hong Kong; and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Himani Sarkar)

((sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7757;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

