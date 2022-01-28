EXCLUSIVE-China regulator talks to foreign banks to soothe concerns over economy -sources

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China's Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) this week held a meeting with executives of top western banks and asset managers to reassure them about economic prospects after last year's unprecedented regulatory crackdown, three sources said.

Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of CSRC, hosted the virtual meeting with more than a dozen foreign institutions on Tuesday, said the sources who have direct knowledge of the development, but declined to be identified as the talks were confidential.

The CSRC official reassured the meeting participants that China will achieve "respectable growth" in 2022 as it prioritises economic growth for this year, one of the sources told Reuters.

CSRC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Xie Yu and Selena Li in Hong Kong; and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Himani Sarkar)

