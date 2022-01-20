EXCLUSIVE-China puts 4 mln bbls of Iran oil into state reserves -source, Vortexa

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China has offloaded close to four million barrels of Iranian crude oil into state reserve tanks in the southern port city of Zhanjiang over the past few weeks, a trade source and ship tracking specialist Vortexa Analytics said on Thursday.

A 260,000-tonne Iranian oil cargo was offloaded into Zhanjiang in late December and another similar-sized shipment was discharged into the same port for the emergency stockpile, they said.

China's imported oil data on Thursday was the first in a year to include Iranian crude.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)

