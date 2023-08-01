News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-China asks some banks to reduce or delay dollar buying to ease pressure on yuan -sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

August 01, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Shanghai and Beijing Newsrooms for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's currency regulators have in recent weeks asked some commercial banks to reduce or delay their dollar purchases, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The informal instruction, or the so-called window guidance, was meant to slow the pace of yuan depreciation, the sources said. One source said the regulators were emphatic banks should hold off dollar purchases under their proprietary trading accounts.

Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS has lost 3.6% against the U.S. dollar so far this year, hitting 7.16 per dollar on Tuesday to be one of Asia's worst performing currencies. CNY/

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsrooms; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

