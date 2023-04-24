EXCLUSIVE-Chile to start lithium talks with SQM by mid-year to boost state control

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, April 24 (Reuters) - Chile will start talks with SQM SQMA.SNover its operations in the Atacama “this semester” to convince the world's No. 2 lithium mining company to sign onto a state-led public-private model, aiming to wrap up dialogue during the current government, the economy minister said on Monday.

While Codelco dominates copper output in Chile, the world's top copper producer, the state has yet to produce lithium.

"Codelco's conversations with the companies that operate in the Salar de Atacama, particularly with SQM, which ends its contract in 2030, is something that will begin immediately during this semester," Grau said.

He addedthat progress was also expected with U.S.-based Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's top lithium producer, whose contract expires in 2043.

Albemarle and Santiago-based SQM are the only two lithium producers in Chile and operate in the Atacama salt flat, which has 90% of the Andean country's lithium reserves. Stocks for both companies plummetedon Friday following President Gabriel Boric's announcement.

"Regarding the conversations related to the Salar de Atacama, I want to be very clear on this, it is something that is going to be defined during this government," Grau said, adding that there are no concrete deadlines, but all actors are aware of the urgency involved. The next national election is scheduled for 2025.

The strategy includes a new national lithium company, which congress must approve, but Grau said the government believes Codelco has the "capacity to assume new challenges" as well as the "scale and know-how" to deal with lithium.

Grau added that Codelco can start moving forward with establishing public-private partnerships with companies that have advanced explorations in the Maricunga salt flat.

For other salt flats, Grau said the agreements will depend on the development timelines, productive and strategic value of each project.

"It is reasonable to leave some space so that the concrete public-private structuring of each salt flat depends on the interest of each one," Grau said, adding that Boric noted that the government "control will be reserved for salt flats considered to be strategic.

Chile, which holds the world's largest lithium reserves and is the second-largest producer globally, mainly produces the white metal from salt lakes, rather than from hard rock mines.

The minister said that most of the steps to implement the new lithium strategy will be implemented this year, but the creation of a new national lithium company can take longer.

