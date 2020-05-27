EXCLUSIVE-Chevron sees up to 15% reduction in positions - memo

May 27 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N expects a 10% to 15% reduction in positions across the company as part of restructuring efforts it started late last year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

As of the end of last year, Chevron had 48,200 employees.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.