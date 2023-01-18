EXCLUSIVE-Chesapeake to sell $1.4 bln south Texas operations in partial win -sources

By David French and Shariq Khan

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oil and gas exploration and production company Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O has agreed to sell part of its operations in south Texas to private equity-owned WildFire Energy for $1.4 billion in cash, succeeding only partly in exiting its position in the region, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake has been trying to divest its entire South Texas operations to focus on natural gas-producing acreage in other parts of the United States. The deal it has clinched falls short of meeting the demands of activist investor Kimmeridge Energy Management, that is among the 15 largest Chesapeake shareholders, to exit South Texas entirely.

Chesapeake may announce a deal with WildFire -- owned by buyout firms Warburg Pincus and Kayne Anderson -- to sell its Brazos Valley operations that are located in the eastern part of the Eagle Ford as early as this week, according to the sources

Chesapeake has been seeking to exit its entire Eagle Ford position by running an auction process for two more packages of acreage located in the southern part of that basin, the sources said.

But a drop in energy prices in recent months made those assets, one of which has expensive contracts to transport crude oil to customers, has weighed on the appetite of potential buyers, the sources added. Chesapeake is continuing with efforts to divest them, though it's unclear if it will do so until market conditions change, according to the sources.

Chesapeake and WildFire did not respond to comment requests.

Chesapeake said in August that it viewed the Eagle Ford acreage as no longer core to its strategy, three months after Reuters reported that Kimmeridge owned a stake in the company and was pushing it to prioritize its operations in the gas-rich Marcellus and Haynesville shale formations.

The total Eagle Ford position consists of around 610,000 net acres and was forecast to generate between 90,000 and 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022 - around 15% of Chesapeake's total production, according to its website.

WildFire was backed by a more than $1 billion investment from Warburg and Kayne in 2019. Since then, it has built a position in the Eagle Ford producing upwards of 16,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to its website.

