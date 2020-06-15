Energy
CHK

EXCLUSIVE-Chesapeake Energy to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week-sources

Contributors
David French Reuters
Mike Spector Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brett Carlsen

Chesapeake Energy Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the largest oil and gas producer pushed to the financial brink by this year's energy market rout caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to three people familiar with the matter.

By David French and Mike Spector

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the largest oil and gas producer pushed to the financial brink by this year's energy market rout caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The Oklahoma City-based company, co-founded by the late wildcatter Aubrey McClendon, is in the final stages of negotiating a roughly $900 million debtor-in-possession loan to support its operations while under Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection, two of the sources said.

Chesapeake and major creditor Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David French and Mike Spector; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((mike.spector@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHK BEN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular