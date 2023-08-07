News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-CEZ planning bid for Czech gas distribution network GasNet

August 07, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR will bid for Czech gas distribution network GasNet when a formal sale process is launched, CEZ's strategy director Pavel Cyrani told Reuters.

"GasNet is an asset that interests us," Cyrani, deputy chairman at Czech group CEZ, told Reuters in an interview. "When it is, if the process is formally started, we would certainly prepare a very high quality offer."

Market sources and Czech media have said the firm was being put up for sale, although Cyrani said the process has not been formally started.

