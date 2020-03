By Helen Coster and Sheila Dang

March 11 (Reuters) - Brian Lesser, chief executive of AT&T Inc T.N advertising unit Xandr, has resigned, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for AT&T declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang and Helen Coster)

