EXCLUSIVE-CEE countries to ask EU to extend Ukrainian grain import ban -minister

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

July 19, 2023 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - Five Central European EU members will jointly ask the European Union on Wednesday to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond a deadline that expires on Sept. 15 to avoid major market disruption, Hungary's farm minister told Reuters.

Heading for the meeting in Warsaw, Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said at the airport that Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia will ask for the import ban to remain on Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds for now.

However, he said they would also discuss an option where countries could individually ask the EU to add products to the ban list.

