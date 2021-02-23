US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-CDP consortium to value Atlantia's unit 9 bln euros in bid - sources

Francesca Landini Reuters
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

A consortium of investors led by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is expected to approve a binding offer for Atlantia's 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia on Tuesday, two sources close to the matter said.

The bid will be based on a valuation of 9 billion euros ($11 billion) for 100% of Autostrade per l'Italia, the sources said.

The offer is not likely to include condition protecting the buyers from the legal risks linked to the 2018 collapse of a bridge run by Autostrade, one of the sources said.

CDP, Macquarie and Blackstone all declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

