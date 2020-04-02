US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Canadian province Alberta open to potential global oil cut deal - premier

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Todd Korol / Reuters

The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the world's third-largest oil reserves, is open to joining any potential global pact to reduce a glut of crude production, Premier Jason Kenney told Reuters on Thursday.

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the world's third-largest oil reserves, is open to joining any potential global pact to reduce a glut of crude production, Premier Jason Kenney told Reuters on Thursday.

"We would certainly look at it, but really it's the Saudis and the Russians here who are the problem, not Canada," Kenney said in an interview. Alberta already limits oil production but would be willing to expand those measures as part of a global effort, he said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular