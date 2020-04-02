EXCLUSIVE-Canadian province Alberta open to potential global oil cut deal - premier

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the world's third-largest oil reserves, is open to joining any potential global pact to reduce a glut of crude production, Premier Jason Kenney told Reuters on Thursday.

"We would certainly look at it, but really it's the Saudis and the Russians here who are the problem, not Canada," Kenney said in an interview. Alberta already limits oil production but would be willing to expand those measures as part of a global effort, he said.

