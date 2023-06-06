EXCLUSIVE-Canada's TC Energy laying off staff -company spokesperson

June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO is cutting some jobs to "optimize the value for our business," a company spokesperson said on Tuesday, without giving details of how many positions have been impacted.

News of the job cuts at TC Energy comes a week after Suncor Energy SU.TO told employees it would eliminate around 1,500 jobs. Earlier this year, Imperial Oil IMO.TOcut the number of contractors working at its Kearl oil sands project.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Reese)

