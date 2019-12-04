EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Syncrude oil facility cuts output over operational problems -sources

By Rod Nickel

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Syncrude oil sands facility has reduced its December production by 1.6 million barrels due to operational problems, three market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Syncrude is a joint venture majority owned by Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, with minority stakes held by Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO and others. It can produce up to 360,000 barrels per day, upgrading thick bitumen to light oil.

A Syncrude spokesman could not be immediately reached.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.