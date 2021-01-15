US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops Carrefour takeover plan -source

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after its takeover proposal ran into stiff opposition from the French government, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO has dropped its bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA CARR.PA after its takeover proposal ran into stiff opposition from the French government, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The decision to end merger talks came after a meeting on Friday between French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Couche-Tard's founder and chairman, Alain Bouchard, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.

Both Couche-Tard and Carrefour declined to comment.

