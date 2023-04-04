Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Canada's antitrust regulator says reviewing Smith Financial' s bid for Home Capital

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 04, 2023 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by Divya Rajagopal and Maiya Keidan for Reuters ->

TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it is reviewing the potential acquisition of Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO by privately-held peer Smith Financial Corp.

"I can confirm that the Competition Bureau is reviewing the potential acquisition of Home Capital Group by Smith Financial Corporation," a spokesperson for the regulator said in an email to Reuters.

Home Capital, the mortgage lender rescued by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N five years ago, announced in November that it would be taken private by Smith Financial Corp in a C$1.7 billion ($1.27 billion) deal.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Maiya Keidan in Toronto; writing by Ismail Shakil Editing by Denny Thomas and Franklin Paul)

