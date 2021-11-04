US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Canada would respond to U.S. tax credits for American built EVs - minister

Steve Scherer Reuters
OTTAWA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada would respond "appropriately" to proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which it says would harm workers on both sides of the border, Innovation and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.

Champagne met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, White House Science Advisor Eric Lander and Michigan Senator Gary Peters in Washington this week.

"They understand that legislation like that would generate a response on the Canadian side," Champagne told Reuters in a telephone interview from Washington. "We have always responded appropriately to these types of legislation."

