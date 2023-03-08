EXCLUSIVE-Canada will not retrospectively target Chinese investments in Canadian mining companies, minister says

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada will not force Chinese state-investors in three of its large mining companies to divest stakes, as such a move would create policy uncertainty, natural resources minister told Reuters.

In November, Canada had asked three Chinese companies to sell their stakes in Toronto-listed lithium explorers following a national security review, drawing criticism from the mining industry and raising questions about the future of other Chinese investments in Canadian mining sector.

Three of Canada's largest mining companies - Teck Resources TECKb.TO, Ivanhoe Mines Limited IVN.TO and First Quantum Minerals Limited FM.TO, - count Chinese state-owned enterprises as their biggest single shareholder.

This is the first time Canadian government officials have clarified what the future holds for other Chinese investments in the three Canadian mining companies.

