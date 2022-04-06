US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Canada to set up C$15 bln fund to attract more private investment -source

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada will earmark C$15 billion ($12 billion) over five years for a Growth Fund aimed at attracting private investment in new and green technologies, a senior government source said on Wednesday, a day before Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is due to present this year's budget.

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, April 6 (Reuters) - Canada will earmark C$15 billion ($12 billion) over five years for a Growth Fund aimed at attracting private investment in new and green technologies, a senior government source said on Wednesday, a day before Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is due to present this year's budget.

The money being set aside for the fund will come from the "existing fiscal framework" and the government will seek to attract C$3 of private investment for every C$1 of public funding, the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said.

The finance ministry declined to comment.

($1 = 1.2516 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Howard Goller)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular