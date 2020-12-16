EXCLUSIVE-Canada regulator to approve Boeing 737 MAX design change as soon as Thursday -sources

MONTREAL/WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Transport Canada is set to announce approval of design changes to Boeing’s BA.N 737 MAX as early as Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a first step toward bringing the aircraft back in the country after a near two-year flight ban.

The Canadian regulator, however, is not expected to issue an immediate airworthiness directive, which is needed to help clear the way for the lifting of the ban on commercial flights.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

