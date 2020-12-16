Companies
EXCLUSIVE-Canada regulator to approve Boeing 737 MAX design change as soon as Thursday -sources

Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Transport Canada is set to announce approval of design changes to Boeing’s 737 MAX as early as Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a first step toward bringing the aircraft back in the country after a near two-year flight ban.

The Canadian regulator, however, is not expected to issue an immediate airworthiness directive, which is needed to help clear the way for the lifting of the ban on commercial flights.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

