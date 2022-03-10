Public Companies

EXCLUSIVE-Canada looking at boosting oil pipeline flows to U.S. -minister

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada is studying ways to increase pipeline utilization to boost crude exports to the United States, with the aim of helping European countries that are giving up imports of Russian oil, the natural resources minister said on Thursday.

"We are looking at whether our pipeline network is fully utilized, such that we might be able to send incremental crude to the United States ... which would then essentially go to Europe to help with the challenges that Europe faces," Canada's energy minister, Jonathan Wilkinson, said in a telephone interview.

