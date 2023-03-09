EXCLUSIVE-C.H. Robinson closes in on naming Barber as new CEO

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - C. H. Robinson Worldwide , the largest U.S. freight broker, is in advanced talks to name former United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) chief operating officer Jim Barber as chief executive officer after the departure of Bob Biesterfeld, two sources familiar with the discussions said.

Barber, who spent nearly 35 years working at package delivery company UPS before retiring in early 2020, joined the C.H. Robinson board as a director late last year.

He would take the top job after Biesterfeld, who had been with the company for two dozen years and served as CEO for 3-1/2 years, was fired. A regulatory filing in early January described Biesterfeld's departure as an "involuntary termination by the company."

Barber could not be reached for comment and the company did not respond to a request for comment. The sources spoke about the CEO selection process on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

The company tapped Scott Anderson, who had been the company's board chair, as its interim CEO. Search firm Russell Reynolds was hired to find a permanent replacement and Anderson signaled he was not interested in the position, the filing said.

Roughly a year ago Ancora Advisors reached an agreement with the company, which is valued at $12 billion, for two board seats in return for not launching a board challenge. As part of the settlement the company agreed to form a strategic planning committee.

Last year Reuters reported that Danish transport and logistics company DSV A/S was interested in buying C.H. Robinson's business unit that specializes in arranging international cargo transport on behalf of shippers.

From the beginning, Barber has been seen as a strong CEO candidate, investors said and industry analysts wrote in notes after he was appointed to the board. He spent several years as President of UPS' international operations. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Mark Potter) ((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CH ROBINSON CEO/ (EXCLUSIVE)

