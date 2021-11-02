EXCLUSIVE-ByteDance to reorganize, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok - memo

Repeats to attach to alerts

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew will step down as its parent ByteDance's chief financial officer to focus on running the short video operation business full time, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The Chinese tech company also plans a major reorganisation to create six business units, ByteDance Chief Executive Liang Rubo said in the memo sent to staff.

