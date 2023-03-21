EXCLUSIVE-BYD reduces shifts at two EV assembly plants in China - sources

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - BYD 1211.HK has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a sign of how weaker demand in the world's largest auto market is affecting its best-selling electric vehicle brand.

BYD, which outsells Tesla TSLA.O in China, asked some of the workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, according to three people and an internal memo sent earlier this month and reviewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Zhuzhu Cui, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

