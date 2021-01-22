EXCLUSIVE-Buyout firm TPG in the lead for stake in AT&T's DirecTV -sources

By Krystal Hu and Joshua Franklin

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG has entered into exclusive talks to acquire a minority stake in AT&T Inc's T.N satellite TV division DirecTV, in a deal that would allow the U.S. wireless carrier to trim its net debt of close to $150 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The exact price TPG is willing to pay could not be learned, but sources said the deal could value DirecTV at more than $15 billion. Were the negotiations to conclude successfully, a deal could be announced in the coming weeks, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

TPG declined to comment while AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu and Josh Franklin in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

