EXCLUSIVE-Broadcom set to win EU nod for $61 bln VMware deal, sources say

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O is set to gain conditional EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware VMW.N, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission's clearance is tied to Broadcom's interoperability remedies to rivals to address competition concerns, the people said.

The EU antitrust watchdog, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by July 17, and Broadcom declined to comment.

One of the remedies focuses on Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) and is targeted at rival Marvell Technology, one of the people said. Marvell Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

FC HBAs are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol, typically through a switch. Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs.

Broadcom supplies chips used in data centres for networking and specialised chips that speed up AI work.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.