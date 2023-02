EXCLUSIVE-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 bln VMware deal - sources

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware VMW.N in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened an investigation in December last year, saying the deal would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software.

The EU competition enforcer, which will decide on the deal by June 7, declined to comment.

Broadcom said it will continue its "constructive work" with the Commission. The deal has received the green light in Brazil, South Africa and Canada.

"We continue to expect the transaction will close in Broadcom's fiscal year 2023," the company said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.