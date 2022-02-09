EXCLUSIVE-Brightcove names former ViacomCBS exec Marc DeBevoise CEO

By Helen Coster

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Video streaming platform Brightcove Inc BCOV.O on Wednesday named former ViacomCBS executive Marc DeBevoise as its new chief executive officer, replacing Jeff Ray, whose retirement was announced in October.

DeBevoise, 45, will take over the top job on March 28. He is currently the vice chairman and president of Argus Capital Corp ARGU.O, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by former CBS Entertainment Group CEO Joseph Ianniello that targets media, entertainment and sports investments. DeBevoise will continue in that role while running Brightcove.

DeBevoise previously served as the chief digital officer of ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O, CEO and president of CBS Interactive, and held leadership roles at Starz and NBCUniversal. At ViacomCBS, he led the company’s streaming, digital and technology operations globally and was responsible for its direct-to-consumer streaming services.

Boston-based Brightcove uses a software as service (Saas) model to sell a video technology platform to customers who use it for purposes like marketing or to run their own streaming business. Its clients include AMC Networks, the BBC, Al Jazeera, Ford Motor Co F.N and Mars Inc. It competes against companies such as Kaltura Inc KLTR.O and Vimeo Inc VMEO.O.

In an interview on Monday, DeBevoise said he envisions Brightcove’s potential customers as those that “will need to use video at some point in their life cycle as a company or as an individual or creator – and won't have those thousands of engineers that Netflix or Disney+ has. So this allows a broader set of folks to execute that streaming future and be part of that without having to build it themselves.”

