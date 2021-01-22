EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's Vale, state governmentt $2 bln apart on disaster settlement, source says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.S and state authorities narrowed their gap in a potential settlement deal over the Brumadinho mining disaster to 11 billion reais ($2 billion) before talks fell apart, a person close to the negotiations told Reuters on Friday.

The Minas Gerais state government lowered its demands for a settlement to 40 billion reais in a meeting with Vale on Thursday, down from the 54 billion reais in damages it previously sought, the source said, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the negotiations were closed. Vale offered 29 billion reais, the person said, with the talks breaking down over the difference.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.