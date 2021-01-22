US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's Vale, state governmentt $2 bln apart on disaster settlement, source says

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA and state authorities narrowed their gap in a potential settlement deal over the Brumadinho mining disaster to 11 billion reais ($2 billion) before talks fell apart, a person close to the negotiations told Reuters on Friday.

The Minas Gerais state government lowered its demands for a settlement to 40 billion reais in a meeting with Vale on Thursday, down from the 54 billion reais in damages it previously sought, the source said, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the negotiations were closed. Vale offered 29 billion reais, the person said, with the talks breaking down over the difference.

