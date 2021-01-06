EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's Light readies share offering worth more than 3 bln reais - sources

By Carolina Mandl and Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA LIGT3.SA is preparing to launch an over 3 billion reais ($570.80 million) share offering in the coming days, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company will sell new and existing shares in the offering, the sources said.

Light shareholder Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CMIG4.SA will seek the sale of its entire remaining 22.6% stake in the company, according to the sources.

($1 = 5.2558 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Luciano Costa; Editing by Jan Harvey)

