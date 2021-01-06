EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's Light readies share offering worth more than 3 bln reais - sources

By Carolina Mandl and Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA LIGT3.SA is preparing to launch an over 3 billion reais ($570.80 million) share offering in the coming days, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company will sell new and existing shares in the offering, said the sources, asking not to be named because the transaction has not been officially announced.

Light shareholder Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CMIG4.SA will seek the sale of its entire remaining 22.6% stake in the company, according to the sources. Cemig, as the company is known, has been divesting assets to pay down debts.

Light plans to use the proceeds of the primary offering to reduce debt, the sources added.

Neither Light nor Cemig had any immediate comment on the matter.

Investment banking units of Citi, BTG Pactual, Santander Brasil, Itau Unibanco and XP will manage the offering, the sources added.

Shares in Light fell more than 70% in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit Brazil most intensely, but have since recovered and are trading now roughly at pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 5.2558 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Luciano Costa; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.