EXCLUSIVE-Brazil prosecutors charge 11 in criminal probe targeting BRF

Ana Mano Reuters
Brazilian federal prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 11 persons in connection with a criminal probe implicating food processor BRF SA, according to court filings seen by Reuters.

Of the 11 persons criminally charged, one still works as the company's director of agribusiness, according to the documents filed by prosecutors in the southern Brazilian state of Paraná.

BRF did not have an immediate comment on the latest developments in an ongoing probe into allegations that the company acted unlawfully to evade food safety checks.

