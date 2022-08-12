EXCLUSIVE-Brazil, Paraguay to resume talks on Itaipu energy sale conditions

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will resume negotiations with Paraguay regarding conditions for the sale of energy from the Itaipu binational hydroelectric plant, Anatalicio Junior Risden, Itaipu's Brazilian director general, told Reuters.

Discussions on potential changes in the current sales framework come after the Brazilian government privatized electricity company Eletrobras ELET6.SA, which no longer participates in decisions regarding Itaipu, Risden said. Itaipu currently sells 100% of its energy on the regulated market, and potential sales in the unregulated space would allow it to act as "a private company," he said.

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis )

