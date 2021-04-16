World Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil needs $10 bln/year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says

Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, told Reuters on Friday that Brazil would need to receive $10 billion annually in foreign aid in order to reach economy-wide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, instead of 2060 as currently planned.

BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, told Reuters on Friday that Brazil would need to receive $10 billion annually in foreign aid in order to reach economy-wide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, instead of 2060 as currently planned.

Salles said he does not expect a foreign aid deal to be announced at next week's U.S. Earth Day summit despite high-level talks between Brazil and the United States in recent weeks.

