EXCLUSIVE-Brazil in talks for 63 mln Moderna COVID-19 shots by Jan 2022 - document

Ricardo Brito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

BRASILIA, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Ministry is in talks to receive 13 million doses of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, plus an additional 50 million for delivery by the end of January 2022, according to a ministry document seen by Reuters.

An initial 1 million Moderna shots would arrive by the end of July, according to the document, which was delivered to senators by a ministry official discussing immunization plans with lawmakers.

