EXCLUSIVE-Brazil eyes tax exemption for foreign investors in corporate bonds, Economy Ministry says

By opening the door for more foreign investment in Brazil's capital markets, the country hopes to attract dollars and strengthen the local currency, which would help to ease double-digit inflation, one of the sources said.

The Brazilian real has strengthened more than 7% against the U.S. dollar this year, boosted by net financial inflows of just over $10 billion.

In 2006, Brazil exempted foreigners from income taxes on their investments in public bonds, helping the government to extend its debt maturities while boosting financial inflows.

An executive order providing a similar exemption for private bonds should be ready soon, one source said, following studies by Brazil's Treasury and tax service. The move would require approval from Congress to become permanent.

An initial review has shown little revenue impact from the proposed exemption, the source added, given relatively small foreign holdings of corporate debt in the country.

A second source said the tax change would apply to local debt issued by non-financial companies, a market currently worth about 1 trillion reais ($194 billion) according to central bank data, with foreign investors now holding just 2.7% of the total.

($1 = 5.158 reais)

