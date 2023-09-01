News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Booking to challenge EU veto of ETraveli buy, source says

September 01, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings BKNG.O intends to challenge an imminent EU antitrust veto of its proposed 1.63-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) acqusition of Swedish peer ETraveli, a person close to the U.S. online travel agency said on Friday.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that the European Commission would block the deal.

Booking also plans to continue its flight deal with ETraveli by renewing it for five years, the person said. Such a move aims to show that an EU veto of the ETraveli deal would not stop the company from expanding its flight business.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

